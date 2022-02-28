BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Students at Palm Bay Preparatory Academy in Bay County held their first annual ‘Truck Day’ for students on Monday.

There were around 26 vehicles from all trades parked in the school’s parking lot to speak with their K-12 students.

Principal Patty Phillips said some of their high school students are interested in exploring trade jobs outside of college, so this event was the perfect way to show what careers are available.

Some of the trucks visiting were from the Bay Town Trolley, local food trucks, UPS, the Panama City S.W.A.T team, and our News 13 live truck.

“Well, the field trip came to us,” Phillips said. “So that was really awesome to just spark their interest so they can know all of the opportunities and education is important, it’s important that they do their work in a school so that they can do these careers or something else they may choose in the future.”

This was the first truck day for Palm Bay, and Phillips said it will not be the last. They hope for even more to join them again next year.

Phillips said children of all grade levels loved the event and had prepared to ask their favorite trucks questions.