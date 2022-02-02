BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) A Bay County resident is cleaning up after a fire destroyed their home earlier today.

The Bay County Fire Department and Panama City Beach Fire Rescue responded to the home on Big Daddy Drive around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the flames were caused by an overstuffed laundry dryer.

Captain Brian Welborne with The Bay County Fire Department said no one was injured in the fire. But it’s important to remember basic fire safety tips especially in the colder months.

“There are no burn bans at this time but with the wind increasing and the front coming through there will be problems and as it gets colder be careful with the space heaters,” Welborne said.

It took crews about 10 minutes to put the flames out.