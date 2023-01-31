PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re looking for your dream job, you’re in luck.

The 36th Annual Bay County Job Fair will take place Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Florida State University, Panama City in the Holley Center.

Alex Murphy, the Chief Community Relations Officer at Haney Technical College was in studio to discuss all the details about this event.

Over sixty employers will be in attendance and no pre-registration is necessary.

Early entry is available for veterans, military spouses, and transitioning service members from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For more information about this free event, you can watch the full interview from News 13 Midday!