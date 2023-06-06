BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners approved nearly $2 million to pay for interior renovations on the original Bay County Courthouse.

The work will include electrical upgrades, new flooring, and office upgrades.

The outside of the building will remain the same.

The 6-month project will take place on both the first and second floors beginning in a few weeks.

“This is the original structure, it needs electrical upgrades, it needs some new flooring, it is very outdated and the tucker courts have been extremely patient and we appreciate that but just had to wait for the right time to have the funds to be able to complete this project,” Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll said.

County officials said they are still working to complete the new juvenile justice courthouse.