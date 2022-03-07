BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local organization is setting out to help victims of the Chipola Complex Fires.

Save the Closet is a nonprofit that started after Hurricane Michael hit the Bay County area.

Founder Katy Pinson said the organization has already helped 13,000 people in disaster situations since the beginning.

She said their closet is currently fully stocked with clothes, shoes and accessories for women, men and children.

Anyone in need or displaced by the wildfire is invited to shop for free.

Pinson said it’s the best job in the world when you can help someone in need, and she can always use help from the community.

“We need volunteers, always… We need financial contributions, of course, and we need your clothes,” she said. “We accept new and gently used clothing, shoes and accessories. We don’t want anything that’s stained, picked or unwearable. We’re really picky because we want to bless people and give them donations with dignity.”

The closet is located on Hutchison Boulevard in Panama City Beach.

To set up an appointment to shop, message Save the Closet on Facebook or call (850) 378-3769.