PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you are traveling Florida’s roadways this week, you won’t be alone.

The Florida Highway Patrol and local law enforcement will launch Operation Southern Shield beginning Tuesday.

From 2010 through 2019, more than 7,000 people were killed in teen-related traffic accidents during the summer months.

Bay County’s highway fatalities increased by nearly 20% last year. The FHP wants to reverse that trend.

“We just want to bring extra attention to people out there. The key component here is making sure that we have people who, when they’re driving out there, they’re slowing down. They’re not being distracted, really taking the time to be out there and making sure that they’re driving as safe as possible,” said Florida Department of Transportation Spokesperson Ian Satter.

Operation Southern Shield began in 2017 and includes Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration set this year’s enforcement event for Jul. 18 through Jul. 23. Major Warren Fast of the Florida Highway Patrol said that’s a very important time span.

The time period from Memorial Day through Labor Day is known as the 100 deadliest days of summer, where the amount of fatal teen crashes increases dramatically.

“We just want to remind people to focus on their driving privilege, which it is a privilege, to go out there and do their best to obey traffic laws because traffic laws are there to save lives,” said Florida Highway Patrol Major Warren Fast.

Expect to see extra law enforcement in high-traffic areas like I-10, US 231, Highways 77 & 79, County Road 388, and more.