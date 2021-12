BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — A man is in the hospital after a two car crash late Wednesday night.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man ran a red light when making a left turn at the intersection of Highway 98 and Thomas Drive.

He then collided with a SUV and was hit off the road into the CVS parking lot on Highway 98.

FHP, Bay County Sheriffs deputies and firefighters all responded to the crash. The incident is still under investigation, but authorities say the injuries were not fatal.