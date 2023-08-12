PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – One Generation Away and St. Dominic Catholic Church teamed up to help feed community members who are experiencing food insecurity.

One Generation Away is a non-profit organization. They save extra food from grocery stores, restaurants, and farms from going to waste by giving it to people who are in need.

Volunteers from St. Dominic as well as the community helped unpack palettes of donated food items and organized them into plastic bags. The bags were hand-delivered to families in need of food in a drive-thru-like line at the back of the church. One Generation Away and church volunteers say they serve over 300 people during their food drives.

“Our mission statement is really to end hunger on the face of America,” said One Generation Away Floor Manager Adrienne Pelletier.” “We give access to families to have fresh produce and fresh meals. We give them a grocery cart full of food and we load up their car and they get to have fresh meals.”

One Generation Away also brings its services to people’s doorsteps if they aren’t physically able to leave their homes. for more information on one generation away, click here.