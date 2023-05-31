BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person is dead in a crash at the intersection of Highway 231 and Bayou George Drive Wednesday evening.

According to Panama City Police officials, a FedEx truck was heading north in the outside lane when it collided with a passenger car around 8:30 p.m.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger is in critical condition.

The driver of the FedEx truck has unknown injuries.

Northbound traffic is currently being diverted.

Officials state the road will be closed for about four hours as they conduct their investigation.

We will update this story if any more information becomes available.