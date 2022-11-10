PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – According to Panama City Police, at least one person is dead following a car crash off Highway 231.

According to Panama City Police, they received a call about a car in the brush on the side of Highway 231 northbound near Cherokee Heights Road early Thursday morning.

Officers said they believe the crash happened sometime overnight. They are asking the public to come forward if they think they may have seen the crash. Those who have information can contact 850-872-3100.

Traffic could be moving slow in the area as first responders have one northbound lane of Highway 231 partially blocked.