BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One man is dead after a crash on Highway 231 Tuesday morning.

According to a news release by the Florida Highway Patrol, around 7:15 a.m., a pick-up truck was traveling south on U.S. 231.

An SUV was stopped in the left turn lane of State Road 390.

The pick-up truck drifted to the right, causing the front right of the truck to collide with the front left of the SUV.

Both vehicles came to rest on State Road 390 west of U.S. 231.

The driver of the SUV, a 69-year-old Panama City man, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the pick-up truck, a 69-year-old Fountain woman, was transported to the emergency room on U.S. 231 with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.