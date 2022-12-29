BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida Highway Patrol officials confirmed one person is dead following an accident on Highway 231 and Veal Road Thursday night.

The accident shut down the northbound lanes of Highway 231 for several hours.

Troopers said around 7:30 Thursday evening, two vehicles got into a near head-on collision in the northbound lanes of 231. According to troopers, a truck pulling a trailer collided with a white SUV. The SUV was reportedly driving in the wrong direction.

Troopers said one driver was pronounced dead and the other was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.