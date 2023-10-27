FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — One man is dead, and Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are sorting out the details that led to the death.

The incident happened about 4:30 Friday afternoon when deputies and firefighters responded to a call about a fire in Fountain.

When they arrived at the mobile home on Brandon Road, they discovered that the person who reportedly started the fire had armed himself and was barricaded in a nearby home on the same property. Within a short time, the man reportedly fired several shots.

“First arriving deputies heard a gunshot, at that point, we locked the scene down, initiated a SWAT call out as a barricaded subject,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said. “Once we were able to get up here and get enough resources up here, we were able to move towards the trailer with a shield for the protection of the deputies, and inside the trailer, they discovered a male deceased.”

Ford said they believe the man shot himself. No one else was hurt. The incident is still under investigation.