BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Since Hurricane Michael, flooding has become common in Bay County. There are fewer trees in the Panhandle to soak up the water, so run-off has nowhere to go.

Even thunderstorms can quickly become severe.

“We know that deaths associated with thunderstorms most often occur from flooded waters,” Bay County Emergency Services Chief Brad Monroe said. “People underestimate the power of rushing water.”

Florida Division of Emergency Management urged people to understand the risks of flooding in their area. Residents should have evacuation plans in mind and evacuate if told to do so by officials.

If you are trapped in a car in rapidly moving water, stay inside the vehicle. Finally, officials urge residents not to return to their homes until the area is deemed safe.

Floodwater in the home can be contaminated with debris or live wires. Monroe said in Bay County there are many areas where water has nowhere to disperse because streams have already overflowed.

Monroe stated it’s important to not drive through standing water on a roadway, even if it looks like just a few inches of rain, as it can be deceiving.

“Turn around don’t drown, don’t go through flooded waters,” Monroe said. “You’re most likely to get stuck in that water. Automobile won’t run in deep water, and you never can really look at water and tell how deep it is, unless it’s very clear.”

Several inches of rainfall could be lethal.

“Six inches will wash away an adult trying to cross rushing water,” Monroe said. “Up to 12 inches can wash away a small automobile or SUV and two feet of rushing water can carry away a large pickup truck.”

Panama City Beach officials said it’s important to ready your home for storms.

“Try to floodproof your building as best you can,” Panama City Beach Building Official Mark McWaters said. “You have the normal items you would have if you can elevate anything that is low in your home.”

McWaters said it’s pivotal to not put waste down city piping.

“Don’t clog our drainage systems with anything that’s necessary, you know, limbs and grass clippings and stuff, and just help check your neighborhood that way,” McWaters said.