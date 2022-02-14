BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – It’s almost that time of year when traffic on Back Beach Road is at a standstill.

Some residents like Mike Schlegel said the heavy traffic is just limited to the summer months anymore.

“Now it’s just taking 40 minutes to get home,” Schlegel said. “It should be 25 or 30.”

Phase one and two of Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway opened to drivers last May to help offset traffic on Back Beach Road.

Now, county officials are partnering with the Florida Department of Transportation to get work going on phase three of the road.

Resident Dina Grilli said she thinks the expansion is a good idea, especially because of all the development happening around the county.

“There’s a really nice balance happening in the area and some exciting things are happening as far as people coming in and roads expanding,” Grilli said.

County officials said they’re seeing over 80,000 vehicles a day on Back Beach Road.

Bay County’s Chief Infrastructure Officer Keith Bryant said the next phase of Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway will start on North Clara Avenue and end at the roundabout before the sports complex on Chip Seal Parkway.

But they have apparently run into a few roadblocks before they start building.

“The problem that we are having on this segment is we have to go through some conservation bank, and that is going to take some studies that will have to be completed,” Bryant said.

Bryant said the county will be putting out bids for the studies and design phases in the coming weeks. The county cannot start building until this is finished.

“Three years for design and environmental studies so shortly after that we will quickly go to construction after that,” Bryant said. “We are working with the dot to get the funding for construction.”

The final phase of the project will be filling the hole left between North Clara Avenue and Nautilus Street.

For this, the county is working on building an elevated structure, like a flyover, so the road won’t go through neighborhoods.