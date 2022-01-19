Officials say PCB airport will not be impacted by 5G buffers

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Officials said the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport will not be affected by 5G buffers.

AT&T and Verizon announced they will delay launching 5G wireless service near airports after aviation experts said the service will reportedly disrupt airplane technology.

Parker McClellan, the executive director of ECP airport, released the following statement:

“Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP) is not one of the 50 airports with 5G buffers and is not currently affected by the new 5G deployment. As always, we remind passengers to check their flight status with their airline before heading to the Airport.”

See the FAA’s full list of the 50 airports around the country that have 5G buffers.

