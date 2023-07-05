PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol has released the identity of the Dothan man, that was killed last week in a hit-and-run crash. He is Derek Lane Burnette.

On Wednesday, June 28th Panama City Beach Police arrested 27-year-old Derek Burnette at a beach bar on a disorderly conduct charge. When officers arrived, they said Burnette began yelling, cursing, and threatening to fight them.

“Panama City Beach Police arrested him, took him to the Bay County Jail and when they arrived at the Bay County, the Bay County Jail told him, told us that he was too intoxicated to be held in their jail,” his youngest sister Autumn Mcelya said.

According to several sources, the jail refused to take Burnette, not because he was intoxicated, but because he injured his head. The beach police arrest affidavit claims Burnette was kicking the police car doors and windows, and banging his head into the dividers between the front and back seats.

Officers took him to Ascension Sacred Heart Bay where he was treated, issued a notice to appear, and released. That’s about the time Burnette’s family began searching for him.

What happened after his release is still a mystery. One social media post indicated he had been seen in the Winn Dixie parking lot but the family still could not find him.

Two days later someone found his body in a ditch at Ormond Avenue and Highway 231.

“My parents searched and looked for him for days, walked the roads of Panama City, my parents were a hundred yards from his body and did not find him,” Mcelya said.

State troopers believe a Ford F-250 pick-up truck was involved in the deadly hit and run. Burnette’s sister believes this outcome could have been avoided.

“Left him to walk after he was so intoxicated that he could barely even function himself and he suffered from head wounds, if they would not have left my brother, this outcome may have been different,” Mcelya said.

His family is now trying to find a way to move on without him.

“Derek was everything he could have dreamed of and a best friend, a brother, a son, a father without Derek we’re not who we are and now a piece of us is gone and that’s something that we have to live with forever,” Mcelya said.

Some of the unanswered questions include: how did Burnette get from the hospital to the spot where he was killed, which is several miles apart and why was he walking south on 231?

State troopers said they’re still questioning people about the pick-up truck. They have not charged anyone.