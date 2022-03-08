BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders conducted a search for a possible downed airplane near the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Tuesday night.

The search took place in a heavily-wooded area two miles north of the airport. The incident was reported around 7 p.m.

ECP Airport police and fire, the Bay County Sheriff’s deputies, Panama City Beach police, Panama City police and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission assisted with the search.

The pilot of the Cessna airplane was reportedly trying to land at the airport, but later disappeared from the radar.

Officials said they are not sure if the small single-engine plane crashed or made it to a neighboring airport.

Airport Executive Director Parker McClellan said they’ve had instances like this in the past that have had positive outcomes, and that some pilots have made it to another airport.

The investigation is set to be taken over by the Federal Aviation Administration.