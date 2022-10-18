YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County fire officials are investigating a mobile home fire near the intersection of Highway 388 and County road 2301.

Officials said they responded to a call Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m.

Authorities said a resident was burning incense near a bottle of rubbing alcohol in the bedroom. The mattress then caught fire.

The home suffered damages from smoke but only the one room was in flames.

No residents were injured during the fire. The fire was contained.

The cold and dry weather was not a factor in this incident but officials still warn residents to not burn at this time.