BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A fire at Deer Point Lake burned 98 acres on Sunday according to officials.

Bay County officials said there is a lot of unburned fuel that will continue to burn throughout Sunday night and possibly Monday morning.

The large majority of what burned is sawgrass along the edges of Deer Point Lake.

Officials said due to damages from Hurricane Michael, they are not able to gain closer access to the fire to cut more of the green pockets out.

The smoke may be an inconvenience for residents in the area.

Officials said there will still be visible flames but everything will be contained inside the wildfire lines.

Florida Forestry Service officials said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.