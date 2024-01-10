BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — While many people were trying to clear storm debris from the streets Wednesday, deputies said others were there for the wrong reasons.

They arrested 6 people around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning off Treasure Circle road.

“Deputies we’re able to locate them, got into a quick pursuit, and actually caught all six of them,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said. “We got four charged with burglary, two charged with principal to burglary. I know my friend here, State Attorney Larry Basford is going to charge them and prosecute them to the maximum extent of the law.”

The following people were arrested: Miguel Rivera-Rodrigues, age 36, Elder Manuel Paz Rapalo, age 35, Jose Manuel DeLira Castenada, age 34, and Edgar Adrian Garcia Sanchez, age 38, all charged with burglary. Jose De Jesus Lozano-Lara, age 24, and Diego Fabian Villaneuva-Aguilar, age 21 were charged with principal to burglary.

Bay County Commissioner Clair Pease said she spotted several people who seemed out of place in the damaged neighborhoods and alerted deputies about the situation.

“One of the most cowardly things you can do is to steal from those who have already lost everything they have, we will not tolerate it,” Pease said. “I would suggest that you do not do it at our beach or anywhere in Bay County.”

Looting isn’t law enforcement’s only concern.

“Unfortunately, here in Bay County, we’re very versed in what happens after a natural disaster and one thing that we saw during Hurricane Michael and other disasters around the state and that we work very closely with our State Attorney’s Office on is unlicensed contracting,” Ford said.

State Attorney Larry Basford explains red flags to look for to avoid using unlicensed contractors.

“If a contractor, as the sheriff says, wants all of the money or a substantial amount of the money upfront, if the contractor does not have their license displayed on the card, their business card or the contract, that’s another red flag and if the contractor wants you to pull the business permits or the code permits, the building permits instead of them,” Basford said.

Authorities arrested more than 400 people for unlicensed contracting after Hurricane Michael.

“We’re not going to tolerate our citizens being victimized again by unscrupulous contractors and together we’ll get through this,” Basford said.

Click here to verify licensed contractors. The Department of Business and Professional Regulation is also an app you can download on your phone.