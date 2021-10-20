NWFL Beaches International Airport gives update on roadway construction

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Roadway construction continues over at the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

At Wednesday’s monthly board meeting, leaders discussed the ongoing projects and plans for the road in front of the airport.

They plan to construct a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 388 and West Bay Parkway, which is the entrance of the airport.

Executive director Parker McClellan said the roundabout will make the traffic flow smoother, and make it safer for airport guests.

“As we do the realignment into Highway 79, all of those are very positive things, and it’s going to change the entrance,” McClellan said. “It’s going to kind of improve, and we won’t just be a road that goes off to the north. We’ll be an intersection, and we’re excited about that.”

They will begin detouring drivers at the end of December to make way for the roundabout construction.

This project is led by the Department of Transportation and is state-funded. McClellan said they plan to have it completed by 2024.

