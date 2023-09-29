EASTPOINT, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith contacted several bureaucrats in Tallahassee to help with the bear problem.

His state representative, Jason Shoaf of Gulf County, heard his complaints. He’s introduced a bill that will allow people, without permits, to kill bears in self-defense or if the animals pose a threat.

Smith and wildlife officers say they’re trying to protect both the community and the bears. Smith urges residents to call FWC if a bear is causing problems on their property, and he advises people to secure their trash cans, which contain food for hungry bears. Smith isn’t calling for a bear hunt, but he doesn’t oppose self-defense.

“If you feel like your life’s in danger or someone else you should be able to defend yourself,” said Smith. “If someone breaks into your home or threatens your life on your property you have a right to defend yourself.”

The use of lethal force against a bear for reasons other than self-defense is a misdemeanor and carries a $ 1,000 fine, possible jail time, or both.