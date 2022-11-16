PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — At Wednesday’s meeting at the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, the board members approved a few expansion projects.

Construction is set now to begin on expanding the airport’s overflowing parking lot and an expansion on the existing north terminal and bag room.

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, executive director Parker McClellan said all the expansion plans will be worth the wait.

“So as we look to the future, we know that based on the last several here years of historic data that our passenger activity is up,” McClellan said. “We know that the terminal that we have needs to expand so we’re taking these opportunities to begin that effort to move forward.”

The airport created another temporary parking area on the right side of West Bay Parkway for over flow parking.

The airport will provide a courtesy shuttle service. The parking lot expansion will be done by early June.

“So it’s going to be a little bit challenging over the next several months as we transition from a from our overflow lot today, which is a temporary one to another, a temporary lot,” said McClellan. “We want to make sure that there are no cars left in there that would be impacted by the impact of construction.”

In the future, the airport will start expanding the existing North Terminal and bag room.

The North terminal will cost around $3.3 million. The build-out of the North Terminal will create additional restrooms, restaurants, and ramp loadings for passengers.

The bag room will cost around $8 million and it will help employees load passenger luggage efficiently.

The North Terminal and Bag Room are both federally funded projects.