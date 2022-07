PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – First responders are working a deadly head-on crash on Highway 79 near Pine Log Road.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, at least one person died in the crash.

According to local law enforcement, Highway 79 northbound is currently closed. Drivers should use C.R. 388 East to Highway 77 as a detour.