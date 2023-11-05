SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – Southport residents were able to learn all the information they need to stay happy and healthy.

The North Bay SDA church invited a group of specialists in health and alternative medicine from the Uchee Pines Institute in Alabama.

The event showcased eight natural remedies that can help improve anyone’s health.

People were able to learn about their nutrition, exercise, and rest in an easy-to-digest manner.

Those who attended also got the chance to check their blood pressure, blood sugar, and get a free massage.

“It feels great that we can help the community in a practical way, not only saying Jesus is real, let’s say this is something Jesus has for you, and he wants good health. The Bible says, beloved, I want you to increase health as your soul prospers. And that’s a blessing,” said North Bay SDA church Pastor Omar Montilla.

Pastor Montilla says he wants his community to be healthy in mind, body, and soul.

Also during the event, the church offered free showers and laundry services for those who needed them.

The health group was only here for a short time, but Montilla says he plans on having them back soon.