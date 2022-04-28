BAYOU GEORGE, Fla. (WMBB) – Officials are responding to a school bus crash on Highway 231 near Hudson Road.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. Thursday.

According to first responders, a van and a school bus collided.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said 21 students from Mosley High School were on the school bus at the time and none of them were injured. The bus driver was minorly injured.

The driver of the van was critically injured.

Both southbound lanes on Highway 231 are blocked. Officials say drivers will detour down Campflowers Road.