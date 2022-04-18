BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Bay County Commission will host a commission meeting Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. at the Bay County Government Center.

News 13’s Tess Rowland sat down with Commissioner Robert Carroll about some hot topic agenda items.

Among the topics discussed was flooding in the Riviera Beach subdivision, the WestRock Mill closure and the ReHouse Bay program.

As for the Riviera Beach community, residents have been dealing with flooding issues since last year. Along Pompano Avenue, the road slopes downwards and collects floodwater.

Residents went to county officials for relief in alleviating the issue.

“We have now purchased three homes in the area, those three homes will be demolished, and that will be turned into a stormwater retention facility,” Carroll said.

Another topic was the WestRock mill closure happening on June 6th. Carroll said commissioners are working to find jobs for the 450 employees which will soon become unemployed due to the closure.

Carroll said the county is working on organizing a job fair soon with CareerSource to find individuals jobs in the same pay scale.

As for what will come of the mill property, Carroll said that is yet to be determined.

“We have had conversations with WestRock and they have told us they have no buyers for the property at this time,” he said.

He did add he is hoping that the land will be put to use as it has a great port access for the area.

Another program that was discussed was the The ReHouse Bay Program helping to bridge the gap between affordable housing.

“The program can provide rent assistance, help with home repairs and grants money to first-time homebuyers looking to put a down payment on their first home,” he said.

Watch the segments below to learn more: