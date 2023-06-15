PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There is a furry friend for everyone at the Bay County Animal Control shelter right now. The public will have their first-pick beginning Friday, June 16th at 10 a.m. at News 13’s Founder’s Day Adopt-A-Thon event.

The station is partnering with the shelter at 6401 Bay Line Drive in Panama City for the annual Founder’s Day event.

News 13’s parent company, Nexstar, encourages all 199 stations across America to dedicate their time to the local community on this day every year.

Bay County Animal Control has been loading up on animals from all over the Panhandle in hopes of finding everyone a furever home.

Shelter Administrative Assistant Serina Junger said the friendly pets are only $25 and come with all of their shots.

“We are certainly anticipating a lot of people and that excites us,” Junger said. “We have some kennels that are set up just for play areas. We have some larger areas so if you come and you find a dog that you want to socialize with then we certainly encourage that socialization so you know that that dog is a good fit for you before you take it home.”

There will also be inflatable axe throwing, a dunk tank, games, and free food at this event.

It will end at 3 p.m.

Junger suggested you get to the shelter early to get your cute pet before they are all gone. Watch the videos included throughout this post for a sneak peek at what the shelter has in store.