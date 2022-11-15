BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested a man on Tuesday wanted for a New York homicide. Local investigators said the U.S. Marshals Service asked for the BCSO’s help locating 22-year-old Anelka Green.

According to law enforcement in New York, Green was in an argument at a restaurant in Brooklyn, NY in October. Green allegedly returned after the argument and fired several rounds into the restaurant. Authorities said one of the rounds hit and killed an innocent bystander.

Investigators said they had information that Green fled New York for Panama City Beach. Task force members and BCSO SWAT executed a search warrant for the local condominium where Green and his associates were staying. Green reportedly provided several false names during his interview with investigators.

Authorities said they arrested Green and the five other men also inside the room on drug related charges. Investigators said they seized several hundred grams of marijuana, MDMA pills and more than $23,000. The six suspects range in age from 19 to 22-years-old.

In addition to being a fugitive from justice for the charges of robbery and homicide in New York, Green is also charged with giving false name to LEO, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of MDMA and possession of paraphernalia.