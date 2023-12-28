BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Every year thousands of Americans die in drunk driving-related accidents.

Many of those statistics happen on New Year’s Eve.

To commemorate the end of a long year many people will be spending time with friends and popping bottles of champagne.

“We have a lot of partying, a lot of drinking, a lot of choices where people kind of get a little fogged in, their decision making,” Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Jason King.

Lt. Jason King with the Florida Highway Patrol says despite the annual warning some people make the choice to drink and drive, which can have serious consequences.

“We plan to have an increased enforcement effort through the new year, taking drunk drivers off the roadway to keep you and I safe on the roadway, keep your family safe so they can enjoy their New Year’s and go home safely from that event,” King said.

The Florida Highway Patrol and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office are doubling down on keeping people safe on the roads with the Bay County DUI Task Force.

Last New Year’s Eve, Sheriff Tommy Ford said the task force charged 67 drivers with a DUI.

“We’re able to take a group of, you know, maybe 10 or 12 specially trained officers and deputies from all of the departments and deploy them anywhere in the county as we see fit when the DUI task force is activated. So it is a force multiplier for us,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

To avoid getting a DUI, Ford recommends people plan ahead by having a designated driver or a ride-share service.

But if you did not plan accordingly, one local business is making sure New Year’s Eve will be accident-free.

White’s Wrecker Service wants impaired people to call them before they get behind the wheel for free towing back to their home.

“Utilize our service. Don’t take the other route where they’re going to wind up, you know, in prison or killing somebody or killing themselves. Like, drinking and driving is very dangerous,” White’s Wrecker Service General Manager Hassie White said.

A first DUI conviction can mean losing your license for a year, a fine of up to a thousand dollars, and even six months in jail.

To learn more about White’s Free New Year’s Eve towing service, click here.