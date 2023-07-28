BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County and TDC officials are making it easier for people with physical challenges to go to the beach. They’ve bought some special wheelchairs and a walker for use in the sand.

M.B. Miller County Pier now has these specially designed wheelchairs and walker available.

“The TDC and Visit Panama City Beach launched a campaign called ‘Fun for All’, which was really to highlight all the accessibility here in Panama City Beach and Bay County and so we are truly excited about the partnership with bay county here at the county pier to bring forward two new beach wheelchairs and also a brand new beach walker,” Visit Panama City Beach Chief Marketing Officer Jayna Leach said.

The county already has an ADA beach access, equipped with mobi-mats at the west end.

The mats make it easier to get wheelchairs and walkers over the sand.

“We want everybody to be able to access these beautiful beaches that we have, and to provide these units for these people that need them for the disabilities is something spectacular to have to be able to provide this,” Parks and Recreation Division Manager Vincent Martin said.

A Tennessee visitor gave one of the new walkers a try.

“There was ease of moving, I think it would make them a lot more mobile here at Panama City Beach or any other beach that they were trying to visit, it’s a lot more convenient for them to get to the beach and accessible, a lot more safer,” visitor Stephania Williams said.

Beachgoers can check out one of the units for the day, as long as they stay on county property.

“All they would have to do is come up to the county pier and request a unit if it’s available, and they would sign a waiver, obviously, releasing that unit out there so they can use it for the day,” Martin said.

These chairs and walkers cannot be used in the Gulf itself but county officials do have wheelchairs that are water-friendly.

County officials said they have plans to add more mobi mats at county beach accesses. They hope to have them in place by this fall.