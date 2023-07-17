BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some local cities are participating in a program that will help them financially, in the event of another disaster like Hurricane Michael.

It will provide funding up-front, instead of waiting several years for reimbursement.

It’s a new state program through the Florida Department of Emergency Management. Cities can sign-up for the Florida Recovery Obligation Calculation on their own, or through their home counties, to help with things like debris management and emergency actions.

Bay County has firsthand seen how difficult it can be to receive money after a disaster. A new state program, Florida Recovery Obligation Calculation, or F-ROC could make the process much easier.

“This process will help us get up to 80% back initially within the first 45 days so that’s going to allow our county and our community to recover a lot faster than in previous years,” Eric Kunzman Bay County Emergency Preparedness section chief said.

F-ROC will make it easier to file the necessary information to receive money.

“Submit the forms to the state that are already designed and the state already knows what they look like so instead of going back and trying to figure out, well, this form is not right or you missed this documentation, and all of that is already going to be predetermined, and we’ll be able to submit that and speed up the process,” Kunzman said.

All 67-Florida counties can join F-ROC. Cities and towns can decide if they want to enter on their own or with the county.

“Panama City is the only one that’s opted in as a city entity all the other ones so far are folded underneath the county,” Kunzman said.

The smaller cities could use the county’s extra resources and personnel to submit damages requests.

“A lot of it comes down to the amount of people that they have in the city to do this program, it does take a lot of time to gather the information, to record all the data,” Kunzman said.

The last day to opt into F-ROC is September 30th. Those that join will be in it through 2024.