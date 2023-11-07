PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Christmas Parade returns on December 2nd and it is now under new ownership.

The city of Panama City is now hosting the parade and there have been some changes made.

The parade will depart from the Panama City Marina at 6 p.m. then up Harrison Ave., before finishing at Tommy Oliver’s.

City officials have embraced taking charge of the parade and are looking forward to running the holiday tradition for years to come.

“This is something that we as the city gets to put on and grow with a lot of people to make it an annual thing,” said Angie Bates of the Panama City Quality of Life Department. “There’s a lot of first timers that are going to come out to the parade and hopefully that will just grow and make this bigger and bigger and bigger and that it’s an annual event for everyone’s families.”

If you’re interested participating in the parade this year, you can register for free either by clicking here or reaching out to Bates at abates@panamacity.gov.

Space is limited and there are roughly under 50 spots remaining to be a part of the festivities.