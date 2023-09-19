BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Commissioners are taking steps to make mobile homes safer and clean up some eyesores in the process.

Commissioners passed an ordinance that will require any mobile home over 10 years old to undergo an outside inspection before the owner can set it on the land in unincorporated Bay County.

If the damages exceed $15,000, the mobile home will not be allowed on the lot.

“This is just a step in the right direction, it’s not a pure fix, but it’s a step in the right direction and in our discussion today, I brought up the fact that we’re just trying to raise the bar a little bit to just to improve the area, just to make things better,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said.

The inspection will only take place on the outside of the mobile home.