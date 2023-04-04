BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners and the Bay County Tourist Development Council (TDC) have launched a new beach safety initiative.

‘Stay PCB Current’ is a new information hub for all things beach safety.

Just scan the QR code with your phone and information about beach flags, rip currents, sea turtles, and ‘leave no trace’ are all at your fingertips.

Commissioner Clair Pease said she hopes to get these QR codes in every condominium on the beach to help keep visitors informed.

“Sometimes people don’t see the signs,” Pease said. “They don’t read the signs. They’re excited to be here and see the Gulf of Mexico and be on the beach. But they always have their phones. You simply take a picture of the QR code.”

Anyone who wants one of the cling signs with the QR code on it can get one from the TDC or Bay County Government Center.

Head to the TDC’s website for more information.