PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Economic Development Alliance has more code-named projects they hope to land and announce soon.

Project ‘Great Dragon’ is a high-tech electrics-based manufacturing company looking at a site at the Intermodal Distribution Center off Highway 231.

It would supply 730 jobs to the area.

Project ‘XMOD’ is an aerospace manufacturer that would bring 300 jobs and an $80 million investment into the area.

The EDA is also hoping to announce Project ‘Cast’ soon, which is marine-related and would bring 105 jobs.

“Some of our hot projects that we are working on right now and will hopefully come to fruition are international companies that are looking to start U.S. operations and want to enter the market through Florida,” Bay Economic Development Alliance President Becca Hardin said. “Panama City is a great place to begin because we have shovel-ready sites and available buildings and the workforce to be able to meet their business needs so they can be successful in Panama City.”

Overall, these currently codenamed projects would bring over 2,100 jobs to the area, with businesses investing almost $200 million.