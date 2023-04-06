BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County and Panama City Beach are launching a new program to help find lost kids.

The “Beach Emergency Alerts for Child Safety”, or BEACHeS program, disseminates information using the AlertBay emergency alert system.

From January 2020 to January 2023, Panama City Beach police spent more than 612 hours investigating around 543 missing child cases.

“Every year, almost on the daily, we will get a call for a missing child on the beach,” Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said. “That call could go from a child that maybe walked away from their parents’ beach towel to finding a child that has lost their parents. These types of calls take sometimes 30 minutes to several hours to resolve. This technology will shorten that time frame and be able to give us the capabilities of reuniting that child with those parents.”

The BEACHeS program allows emergency officials to blast messages to people’s cell phones who are on the sandy beaches.

Bay County Commissioner Clair Pease suggested the plan.

“It’s similar to the Amber Alerts, but it’s not going to be the alerts that you get on your phone constantly from Broward County and different parts of Florida,” Pease said. “It’s going to be GeoFenced just to our sandy beaches here in Panama City Beach.”

Depending on the level of emergency, the message is sent to varying numbers of people.

It can range from those signed up for AlertBay, to every phone on the sandy beaches, or even every phone registered in Bay County.

Bay County Sheriff’s Lt. Andy Husar said a message can be delivered within 30 seconds.

“It’s a matter of three clicks, send, and it goes out,” Husar said. “Once that initial message goes out, we can back up and we can do further information. We can actually get on it and leave voices so you’re not listening to the robot voice. You’re not reading the text. You’re getting the actual dispatcher talking to you on a voicemail message and we can continue to update that messaging.”

If you’d like to receive alerts about missing children on the beach, text “pcbbeaches” to 888-777.