New PCB hospital will assist more than just patients

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – As Bay County continues to grow, so must the infrastructure.

Within three years, the area will have another hospital. The St. Joe Company and Tallahassee Memorial Health are creating a new hospital and medical campus.

“It’s centrally located along the beach, but it is still on the major thoroughfare of Highway 79,” St. Joe Company Marketing Mike Kerrigan said.

The location for this medical facility is on the corner of Highway 79 and Phillip Griffiths Sr. Parkway. Officials said they want to have a local tie to the name.

“This facility will not be called TMH,” Tallahassee Medical Health representative Andrew Starr said. “That is not what we are intending to do. Most likely we are calling it FSU Health.”

The plan includes a 100-bed hospital, multiple medical buildings and research facilities. Healthcare students across local areas will be able to utilize the space.

“We look forward to partnering with them as we do with our existing health care providers,” Florida State University Panama City Dean Randy Hanna said.

Bay Economic Development Alliance President Becca Hardin believes the facility could also attract future companies to Bay County.

“Healthcare is always on the top of the list when they ask what services we have,” Hardin said. “So to be able to talk about this game-changing project with Tallahassee Memorial Health, Florida State University and the St. Joe Company, this is a game-changing project for our community.”

Although it will take years to build, Hardin said this hospital will have a lasting impact. TMH officials hope to have the hospital completed in 2024 and the entire campus finished by 2027.