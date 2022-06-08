BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Arkansas-based Central Moloney Incorporated opened its sixth location Wednesday morning at Venture Crossings Business Park.

The local business community welcomed the company with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The company designs and manufactures electrical distribution transformers and transformer component parts.

This facility will produce single-phase pole-mounted transformers.

“This for us is going to become a showpiece,” Central Moloney Inc. President and CEO Chris Hart said. “We are going to have the opportunity to bring our customers here, show them the state-of-the-art facility that is specifically designed to build pole-type transformers, and enjoy the area while they’re here.”

The company signed a five-year lease with the St. Joe Company on the over 140,000 square foot former GKN building.

Hart expects to employ 200 to 250 people here over the next year at an average wage of more than $50,000.

“The 200 jobs, that’s just direct jobs; people that will be wearing the Central Moloney logo on their shirt,” Bay County Economic Development Alliance President Becca Hardin said. “When you look at the economic impact of bringing a manufacturing company like this to your community, there’s an average spin-off of indirect jobs of at least four per one direct job. So you can see the wealth that’s spreading throughout the community with the indirect job creation.”

Hardin said the EDA is working with CareerSource Gulf Coast to fill those jobs.

Recruitment begins later this summer.