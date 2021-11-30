New boat ramp and launch coming to Millville

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Millville area should expect to see a new boat ramp in the future.

Panama City commissioners voted on Tuesday to continue the bidding process for the Snug Harbor boat ramp and launch.

Plans call for the ramp to be built on Maple Avenue on Watson Bayou. The city acquired that piece of land for the project before Hurricane Michael.

It will be the biggest and most accessible boat launch in the Millville area.

“This is a great spot… It’s protected, and it’s going to be a first-class place to put in your boat,” Mayor Greg Brudnicki said. “The one on the marina is a little bit dicey, it’s hard, it’s very steep, and this one is going to be designed with a freshwater washdown.”

The boat ramp will meet the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. It will also have 52 parking spaces and a public restroom.

Engineered costs will be around $3 million.