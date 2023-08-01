PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Panama City City Manager, Mark McQueen, began his first day as Bay District Schools Superintendent Tuesday.

During a live interview with News 13, the former Army general announced he intends to run for Superintendent in the 2024 election.

“I want to get a lot of things in motion, and I’d love to see them through completion.”

McQueen resigned from Panama City on Monday after serving as City Manager for nearly five years.

“When I resigned, I knew I still wanted to still serve this community,” McQueen said.

“I’ve been all over the world and there’s none better than here in Bay County.”

McQueen was a two-star General who served in the military for 36 years.

He was appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis to become Superintendent and fulfill the rest of Superintendent Bill Husfelt’s term through 2024. Husfelt retired at the end of July.

He sat down with News 13’s Kelsey Peck and Chris Marchand Tuesday morning to discuss his plans and priorities as he begins his new role leading Bay District.

He said one of the first things he wants to do is focus on our teachers.

He will get a chance to meet most of them Tuesday during their in-service which began Monday.

“As a military person, the tip of the spear is always that soldier, said McQueen. “Here, the tip of the spear is our teachers.”

He said growth in Bay County is another issue he wants to study and discuss with the school board. He said he intends to look at the data to see where new schools need to be built and where schools can be consolidated.

“As we grow, we are going to need more teachers, more substitutes, more bus drivers, more personnel,” said McQueen. “This is a whole enterprise that needs to be invested in and invested in well, within our community.”

Classes for Bay District students start Thursday, August 10.

“Just make sure your child is ready, and get them excited.”