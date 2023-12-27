BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — On January 1, 2024, a new law is going into effect that all drivers should be aware of to avoid getting a ticket.

State officials are implementing an extension to the ‘Move Over’ law. In 2002, the state approved the ‘Move Over ‘ law which requires drivers must move over a lane safely when law enforcement or emergency vehicles are on the shoulder.

In 2024, they are expanding that rule to include all disabled vehicles, which means if you’re driving and there is any kind of vehicle stopped with their hazards on or some sort of warning light, you must move over. The Florida Highway Patrol said this is for the safety of troopers, motorists, and vehicles.

“Anything from $130 to $180, depending on the area we enforce it, in counties they vary by county and city municipalities, but it is a moving violation,” Florida Highway Patrol Troop A Public Affairs Office Lieutenant Jason King said. “It can cost you three points on your license so it’s something to be aware of and the ultimate goal is just to keep everyone safe for us to drive aware and defensive enough for all of us on the roadway.”

If you are on a two-lane road or can’t move over a lane, you must reduce your speed to 20 miles per hour slower than the posted speed limit.