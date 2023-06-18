PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Good samaritans and Bay County officials pulled 33 people from rough water conditions on Sunday.

Apalachicola Rescue

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports a vessel capsized off of Apalachicola this afternoon.

The vessel was approximately 20 miles offshore and six people were sent into the water. FWC and the United States Coast Guard headed to the vessel for retrieval.

FWC tells News 13 a good samaritan found the vessel and returned all six passengers to shore.

St. Andrews Bay Rescue

FWC units rescued a pontoon vessel in distress after its engine died during Sunday’s severe storm.

The boat was located in the middle of St. Andrews Bay off of Davis Point.

Officers were able to reach the nine adults and one child and return them to shore safely.

Callaway Rescue

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the marine unit rescued six kayakers near Callaway Sunday afternoon.

BCSO said it was a family out on the water that got overturned. All of them are ok.

Beach Rescue

BCSO tells News 13 that six swimmers were swept out from shore behind the Carousel Supermarket in Panama City Beach.

Deputies said a couple of beachgoers went in the water first and were in distress. Family and friends went in to rescue them and all six had to be pulled out. They are ok.

Lake Powell Rescue

Camp Helen Park rangers rescued five family members in distress out on kayaks and paddle boards as the storm came in. All of them are also ok and safe.

Okaloosa County Rescues

Bay County isn’t the only place where multiple rescues have been reported Sunday as Okaloosa County saw rescues both at Okaloosa Island and Crab Island.

Both the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and the fire department made multiple rescues as vessels washed ashore on the Okaloosa Island seawall.

Additionally, OCSO marine units responded to individuals stranded at sea at Crab Island in Destin.

So far no injuries have been reported and all those affected have been taken to The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island.