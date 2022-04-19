SANDY CREEK, Fla. (WMBB) — Two men are lucky to be alive after their small plane crashed right after takeoff Monday afternoon.

The two men were flying a small Piper aircraft when they crashed shortly after taking off from the Sandy Creek Air Park, Monday afternoon.

A report from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office states that David Green and Jeremy Green were working on the plane and took it up for a test flight.

The victims said once they got it in the air, the aircraft started to feel funny. Moments later, the engine reportedly completely shut off and it fell out of the sky and into the woods.

Both men were injured and treated at a local hospital.