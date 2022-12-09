BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff investigators are charging five more people with possession or distribution of child pornography, promoting the sexual performance of a child or a combination of those charges.

Click here to read the story on John Truce, who was arrested the other day.

The others that have also been arrested are 19-year old Ethan Kirkland of Southport, 64-year old James Leary of Panama City, 68-year old Kenneth Powell of Panama City Beach, and two juveniles.

Local and federal agencies acted on information provided by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to make the arrests Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

BCSO said this is an on-going investigation and there may be more people charged.