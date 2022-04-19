MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Richard Wolff defeated Michele Miller for the group 5 seat on the Mexico Beach City Council Tuesday.

Wolff got 232 votes and 54 percent of the vote, according to preliminary results from the Bay County Supervisor of Elections. Miller got 46 percent of the vote and 199 votes.

“I’m happy to win. The first thing I’d like to do is build a relationship with the council team,” Wolff said. “There’s no doubt in any job you go into you want to make sure you spend time with the people you are going to be working with and making sure you build confidence, so that’s my first step.”