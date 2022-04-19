MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Adrian Welle defeated two other candidates to win the Group 4 council seat in Mexico Beach Tuesday.

Welle got 228 votes and 53 percent of the vote, according to preliminary results from the Bay County Supervisor of Elections.

Donny Walker got 175 votes or 40 percent of the vote. David Masters got 30 votes or 7 percent of the vote.

“I’m excited to be back working for the city again,” Welle said. “It was a quick three years off from when I worked there and now serving in another capacity, it’s exciting to be back. I’m glad that the residents gave me a vote of confidence and remember the history I brought to the city. I look forward to working for everybody whether they voted for me or not I’m always a phone call away.”