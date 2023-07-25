MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Some items are an absolute must for the city of Mexico Beach to allocate funds to in their 2024 fiscal year budget.

“Such as new staff to address growth, a new sheriff’s deputy and firefighter, midway through the year, we were very fortunate to secure $500,000 from the state of Florida for a new fire truck and then probably most importantly, figuring out what we’re going to do in the future in terms of a new garbage truck,” Interim City Administrator Michael Manning said.

That new garbage truck was a hot topic at Tuesday’s budget workshop meeting. With hundreds of new residential places being built, it will add extra work for the sanitation crews.

“They’re going to have to get more garbage trucks and I think it was like $280,000 a garbage truck and they’re going to need two or three of them in the next couple of years and just trying to get that money is really hard,” Mexico Beach resident Rock Kries said.

The council is considering a 10 to 20% sanitation tax increase and an 11% increase for water and sewer. The millage rate may be lowered.

“5.9999 will be our ceiling, we cannot go above it but we are shooting to get to 5.75 in the next fiscal year,” Manning said.

One resident thinks lowering may not be the best option for the city.

“Right now, we only have one sit-down restaurant and a couple of small shops and that’s it, there’s no money coming into the city besides taxpayer money, the people who live here, so they really need to figure out how to come up with more money in the future,” Kries said.

City officials will continue finalizing the budget between now and the October 1 deadline. In September the city will hold two public hearings about the budget. All residents are encouraged to attend and share their thought before the council approves the budget.