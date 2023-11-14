MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The State legislature has agreed to perform a financial audit on Mexico Beach’s city finances.

Mexico Beach Mayor Michele Miller received word from State Representative Griffin Griffitts and Senator Jay Trumbull, confirming the state’s help.

“In April, when I came in my very first meeting, April 25, we had citizens standing up saying they felt that the city needed a forensic audit,” Miller said.

In September, Mayor Michele Miller asked for and received the backing of the city council to ask Florida’s Office of the Auditor General to look at the city’s finances.

“I see an opportunity here for counsel to approve and ask for that,” Miller said. “So we did. I waited a couple of weeks. Didn’t hear any movement so I sent out those letters to Trumbull and Griffitts and I got a notification that you’re moving that to JLAC agenda.”

The Joint Legislative Auditing Committee (JLAC) will investigate the operational and financial structure of the city.

“Really dig into our finances and provide the citizens what they’re asking for as far as a forensic audit,” Miller said.

When the council voted for the audit Council Member Adain Welle told News 13 the goal was to provide some clarity for residents.

“The auditor general provides unbiased, timely, and relevant information that the legislator, Florida citizens, public entity management, and other stakeholders can use to promote government accountability and stewardship and improve government operations so their job is to help us to hopefully give our residents some comfort,” Welle said.

Miller said the audit will be on the JLAC committee’s December 11 agenda.

“It is at no cost if we get this passed through the JLAC committee with the support of Jay Trumbull and Griff Griffitts,” Miller said. “It’s going to be amazing. For our citizens because we will not have to pay for that audit.”

During her campaign and after her election, Miller has contended that the city’s previous administration misspent city money, a claim former Mayor Al Cathey has denied.